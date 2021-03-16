iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Position Cut by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $35,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,184.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 512,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $883,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,484. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

