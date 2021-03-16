iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 8,270,370 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.44.

