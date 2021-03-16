iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 84,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,605 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.