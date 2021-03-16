iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $51.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,088. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.

