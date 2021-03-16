iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ USXF opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

