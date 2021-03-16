iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 11th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ SUSC opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

