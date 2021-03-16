iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WOOD stock opened at $86.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $88.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $833,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

