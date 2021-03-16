iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $14,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,456,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after buying an additional 122,665 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,843,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,823,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after buying an additional 994,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 493.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,196,000 after buying an additional 1,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 124,577 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. 132,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.