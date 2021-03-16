iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 117.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,386,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $84.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

