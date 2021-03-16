iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1,099.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

