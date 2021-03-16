iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 11th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $100.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.