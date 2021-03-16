iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the typical volume of 1,430 call options.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,023 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

