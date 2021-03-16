iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $225.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

