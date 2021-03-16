iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,686,000. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. 21,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,488. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

