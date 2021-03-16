iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,803.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 33,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.92 on Tuesday, reaching $265.01. The stock had a trading volume of 38,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,931. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

