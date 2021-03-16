Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 11th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Corpbanca by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 76,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. Itaú Corpbanca has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

