Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 37,772,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,091,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey N. Fishman sold 85,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $147,819.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,453 shares in the company, valued at $704,893.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock valued at $26,163,749 over the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

