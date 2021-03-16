ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Decreased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,405 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITT. FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ITT by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ITT by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 430,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,197,000 after buying an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

