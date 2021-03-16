ITV (ITV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ITV (LON: ITV) recently:

3/10/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ITV had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ITV had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2021 – ITV had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:ITV traded up GBX 2.55 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 123.80 ($1.62). 6,626,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,241,864. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.10 ($1.66).

In other news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

