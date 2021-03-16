IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 11th total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.8% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

