IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Down 7.8%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 1,504,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,432,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IZEA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

