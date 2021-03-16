J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

NYSE JAX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. J. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.