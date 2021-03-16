J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.
NYSE JAX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. J. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
J. Alexander’s Company Profile
