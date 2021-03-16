Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.98 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $625,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

