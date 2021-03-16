Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.90-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.22.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.