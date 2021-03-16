Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jabil by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

