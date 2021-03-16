Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.5-28.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.59 billion.Jabil also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

