Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

NYSE JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.22.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Insiders have sold a total of 115,315 shares of company stock worth $5,261,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

