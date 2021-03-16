Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.