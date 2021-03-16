Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 172.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,948,338 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

