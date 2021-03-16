Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) were down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 6,781,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 44,108,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $247.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.