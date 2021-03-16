JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 23.3% in February

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the February 11th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. JAKKS Pacific has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. Research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 52,392 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

