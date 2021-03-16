James P. Williams Sells 30,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 888,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.59.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
