James P. Williams Sells 30,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.04. The company had a trading volume of 888,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 415.27 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

