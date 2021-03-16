James Ralph Scapa Sells 1,845 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $109,795.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, James Ralph Scapa sold 2,186 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $129,498.64.

On Thursday, February 18th, James Ralph Scapa sold 3,755 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $229,468.05.

On Tuesday, February 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $2,258,326.32.

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,046.08.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The company had a trading volume of 266,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,022. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,186 shares of the software’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,050 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,248 shares of the software’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

