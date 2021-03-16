Jarvis+ (JAR) Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $792,013.01 and approximately $376,817.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

