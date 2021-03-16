JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for approximately 2.5% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.42. 317,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,607. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.19.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

