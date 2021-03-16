Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

WIFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities cut Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

WIFI opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $628.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. On average, analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

