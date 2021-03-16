Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 1,148 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,584.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,172 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $146,617.20.

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 727,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,979. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

