Jennifer J. Rhodes Sells 499 Shares of Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) Stock

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) insider Jennifer J. Rhodes sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $10,204.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,148.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANGN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,522. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.