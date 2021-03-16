JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the February 11th total of 15,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

In other news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.74. 8,865,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,350,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

