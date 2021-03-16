JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

