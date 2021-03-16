JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBLU. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 557,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,358,809. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock worth $262,562. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,160,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after buying an additional 158,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $55,309,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.