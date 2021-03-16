Jetcoin (JET) Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded down 39.8% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $260,830.22 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.