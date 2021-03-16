Jim Barnes Sells 5,150 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $79,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jim Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarParts.com alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $264,442.50.

CarParts.com stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 1,729,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,014. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.21 million, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,734,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 6,646.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.