JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Gap Up to $28.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37), but opened at GBX 29 ($0.38). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 26.22 ($0.34), with a volume of 99,023 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £45.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

