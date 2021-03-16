John B. Chang Sells 558 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $36,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,340. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 397.37%.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,353,000 after acquiring an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after acquiring an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 595,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 66,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

