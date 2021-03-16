Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,951 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ opened at $160.42 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

