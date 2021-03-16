Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,957 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Johnson & Johnson worth $761,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 147,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.32. The company had a trading volume of 163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.26 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.