Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 171,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day moving average of $152.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.