Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $150.88

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.88 and last traded at $146.97, with a volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average is $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward F. Lang sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 29.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.