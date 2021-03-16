Jonathan C. Stein Sells 3,793 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 415,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,411. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $381.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. TheStreet raised Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 104.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

